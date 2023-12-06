Arsenal beat Luton in the last minute

Arsenal have extended their lead in the Premier League for the time being thanks to a last-minute goal. The English international Declan Rice scored a goal in the 97th minute on Tuesday evening to secure a 4:3 (2:1) win over newly promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. The “Gunners” are now five points ahead of Liverpool, but the “Reds” can shorten the gap again on Wednesday with a win at bottom club Sheffield United.

Gabriel Martinelli (20th), Gabriel Jesus (45th) and Kai Havertz (60th) had previously scored for the guests from North London. Gabriel Osho (25th), Elijah Adebayo (49th) and Ross Barkley (57th) scored the goals for Luton on his 30th birthday, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya not looking good at times.

Meanwhile, the Wolverhampton Wanderers returned to winning ways after two defeats without ÖFB striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The “Wolves” beat stragglers Burnley 1-0 and are temporarily in twelfth place. Ex-Salzburg player Hwang Hee Chan scored the only goal in the 42nd minute; Kalajdzic was not substituted.

