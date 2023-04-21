Home » Arsenal blunder against Southampton in title race
Arsenal blunder against Southampton in title race

TTable leaders Arsenal suffered another setback in the English Premier League title race, but with great morale they at least secured a point.

Against bottom FC Southampton with international Armel Bella-Kotchap, the team of team manager Mikel Arteta came to a 3: 3 (1: 2) thanks to a late double strike, but remained without a win in the third league game in a row. The advantage over pursuers Manchester City is initially five points.

Carlos Alcaraz (1st) put the Saints ahead after just 27 seconds. Longtime Arsenal professional Theo Walcott (14) increased for the guests. The Gunners shortened the gap with Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli’s 15th goal of the season (20′), substitute Duje Caleta-Car (66′) scored to make it 3-1. Captain Martin Ödegaard (88′) and Bukayo Saka (90′) at least secured a draw for Arsenal in the closing stages.

Defending champions and pursuers Manchester City can move up to two points behind London with a win in a direct duel next Wednesday (9:00 p.m.). In addition, the Bayern conqueror, who meets second division Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday (5.45 p.m.), has two more catch-up games in hand.

