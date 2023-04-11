Arsenal have partnered with Jugo, the global leader in immersive virtual experiences, creating new and exciting ways for fans to engage with club activities and bring them closer together through a dynamic 3D environment

The idea of ​​creating a dynamic 3D environment was born from the need to please millions of Gunners fans who are unable to attend Arsenal matches at the Emirates. The partnership between the London club and Juice will offer new virtual experiences aimed at increasing the engagement of fans around the world.

The Jugo platform will give fans the opportunity to enjoy a variety of events including memorabilia auctions, Q&A sessions, interactive screenings and opportunities to meet players virtually. Jugo will create realistic virtual connections between fans and the club.

Jugo is the global leader in immersive virtual experiences. Founded in 2022, it is the only platform that achieves true two-way engagement by placing people physically in a virtual world, without the need for virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) headsets. From one-on-one inspiration to engaging an audience of thousands, Jugo puts the power of true human engagement at the heart of every virtual connection.

