Arsenal – Chelsea 3:1, Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a win in the derby, the legendary Lampard collects only defeats

Arsenal succeeded after four games without a win in the league. Captain Ödegaard guided him to victory with two goals in the 18th and 31st minutes. The Norwegian midfielder has already scored 14 goals in this league year. Before the break, Gabriel Jesus added the third goal of the match, for the guests, he only reduced Madueke in the 65th minute.

The twelfth Chelsea did not win the ninth competitive duel in a row, during the unflattering series they played only two draws. The “Blues” continue their poor results under coach Lampard, who took over the team a month ago and will lead it until the end of the season. Since the arrival of the club legend on the bench, Chelsea have lost all six games.