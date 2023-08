Arsenal struggled for their second win in the second game of the season in the English Premier League on Monday night. The “Gunners” won the London derby away from Crystal Palace 1-0 despite being outnumbered from the middle of the second half.

Captain Martin Ödegaard scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot (54′), before defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (67′) was sent off with a yellow card.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook