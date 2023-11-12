Arsenal Defeats Burnley 3-1: Trossard Shines as Gunners Rise to Second Place

In the 12th round of the Premier League, Arsenal faced off against Burnley in a thrilling match that ended with a 3-1 victory for the Gunners. Trossard emerged as the star of the game, exhibiting outstanding performance with a goal and two assists.

The match started with an intense battle between the two teams, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock. However, it was Trossard who made the breakthrough in the stoppage time of the first half, heading in a goal from a Zinchenko pass to give Arsenal the lead.

Burnley fought back in the second half, and their efforts paid off when Brownhill volleyed in a goal to equalize the score. However, Arsenal quickly regained the lead with Trossard providing an assist to Saliba, who scored with a header off a corner kick.

The game was put out of Burnley’s reach when Trossard once again proved to be instrumental, as his corner kick led to Zinchenko scoring with a scissor kick in the 74th minute, securing a 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

The win lifted Arsenal to second place in the Premier League standings, tied with Manchester City with 27 points in 12 rounds. Meanwhile, Burnley continues to struggle, sitting in 19th place with only 4 points accumulated so far.

Overall, it was an exhilarating match that showcased the skill and determination of both teams, and Trossard’s exceptional performance undoubtedly played a crucial role in Arsenal’s victory. As the Premier League season progresses, it will be interesting to see how both teams continue to fare in the competition.