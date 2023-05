Arsenal failed to qualify for the Women’s Champions League final. The Londoners, with Manuela Zinsberger in goal and right-back Laura Wienroither, who was injured and eliminated, were beaten by VfL Wolfsburg 2-3 after extra time in front of a home crowd on Monday. It was 2-2 after regulation time, and the semi-final first leg in Germany also ended 2-2.

