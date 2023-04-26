Arsenal FC in Premier League in the championship fight at Manchester City

In the Premier League, Arsenal are losing their advantage point by point. And now the “Gunners” have to get to Manchester City’s pursuers. But why is it suddenly not running smoothly anymore?

AOn paper, things were clear: Arsenal FC, as leaders in the Premier League, are fighting for their first championship in 19 years, while Southampton FC, bottom of the table, are fighting relegation from England’s top flight. Arsenal are playing at home, where they have lost just one game so far this season, against opponents who have scored just nine goals away from home.

But then the referee blew the whistle and just 28 seconds later the underdog from the south coast suddenly took the lead, the goal coming from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who put the ball straight at the feet of Southampton attacker Carlos Alcaraz. Coach Mikel Arteta can’t believe it – his match plan is no longer usable due to this lack of concentration.