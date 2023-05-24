Arsenal have signed a long-term contract with striker Saka

Bukayo Saka will remain at English giants Arsenal for the next few years. As the London club announced on Tuesday, the 21-year-old striker has signed a new long-term contract.

The second in the Premier League table did not provide any information about the exact term. The English team player’s previous contract was valid until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Reuters/David Klein



“Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo is an important part of our squad now and in the future,” said coach Mikel Arteta.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball