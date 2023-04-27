Arsenal have tried but are losing the Premier League

Halfway through the current season Arsenal were leading the English Premier League by 5 points ahead of Manchester City. He had been first in the standings from the very first days and had continued to be so even after the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar. For the London team, one of the richest and most famous in the world, but also not very successful and for some time far from the top of European football, the right moment seemed to have arrived, almost twenty years after the last championship won.

In February he had also defended himself from the comeback of City, who had almost canceled the disadvantage before returning again to 5 points behind. Arsenal’s response was notable, but it didn’t last.

In recent weeks something has stopped working and the last game confirmed it: after three draws in a row, Arsenal were beaten on Wednesday evening with a clean 4-1 by Manchester City in the last direct clash of the season. They are still top, just 2 points clear, but are two games clear of City. Five days from the end of the championship, therefore, Arsenal are no longer in control of the situation: the assignment of the title will not depend only on their results.

The last English championship won by Arsenal was that of the so-called “invincibles”, i.e. the team that finished the 2003/04 season without ever losing. It was still Arsenal “of the French” with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and manager Arsène Wenger, but also of a small group of surly Englishmen, such as defenders Sol Campbell and Martin Keown, and many other well-remembered foreigners still today: Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Fredrik Ljungberg and Cesc Fabregas, to name but a few.

Also thanks to that victory, Arsenal gained the reputation as a fascinating, refined and spectacular team that it still carries with it today, in particular thanks to the long tenure of Wenger, a coach with elegant manners, cultured and a lover of the beautiful game: almost opposite of another historic manager of that Premier League, the Scottish Alex Ferguson, for 27 years at Manchester United.

Over time, however, Arsenal ended up screwing on themselves. He continued to be noticed for the class of some of his players and for moments of good play, but with discontinuous investments and long-term projects that never materialised, he gradually lost competitiveness both in Europe and in England, where he was overtaken by almost all the big foreign properties.

However, this did not prevent the club from enjoying the Premier League’s period of maximum expansion, thanks to which it remained among the best known and most profitable football clubs: it continued to be one of the ten richest clubs in the world (only recently did it dropped to around tenth position) despite also being the least successful. This rather paradoxical situation has continued for years and has created an impasse from which Arsenal are still trying to get out. To do this he has to do only one thing: go back to winning something really important and recognized by all.

In 2018 Wenger left his position as coach and the American ownership of the club tried to lay the foundations for a relaunch. After the first failed attempt with the Spanish Unai Emery, the signing in 2019 of the former footballer Mikel Arteta, another Spaniard who had started coaching as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, seems to have been the right move. There has been steady progress over the past four seasons, starting with a return to FA Cup victory and continuing to a temporary top spot this season. All with a consolidated group of players who have the second lowest average age in the league.

The captain, the Norwegian Martin Ødegaard, is 25 years old; the two top scorers, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, together make 42; starting goaltender Aaron Ramsdale has 24; there are three thirty-year-olds in the team and only one of them, former captain Granit Xhaka, plays in the starting lineup.

Arrived at the crucial moment of the season, however, the age and lack of experience at high levels of most of the players seems to be “betraying” the team: in the last month it was also eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon. Of these difficulties spoke also Arteta after the defeat against City: «We have to support the players, because tonight they suffered, and try to get back to doing what we did very well until recently».

