[The Epoch Times, October 11, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Wang Yezhi comprehensive report) Last weekend, the 2022-2023 Premier League had the 10th round of competition. The “leader” Arsenal beat Liverpool 3:2 at home and continued to lead the standings with a one-point advantage; Manchester City beat Southampton 4:0 at home, ranking second and continuing to put pressure on the “Gunners”. Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United all beat their opponents and are in third to fifth place respectively. Losing Liverpool dropped to tenth place.

Arsenal beat Liverpool at home

This round, Arsenal’s home game with Liverpool is the most watched. Arsenal got off to a fantastic start, with Martinelli breaking the gate guarded by Alisson in less than a minute. The passive Liverpool had to step up their offensive, and the new aid Nunes seized the rare opportunity to shovel and shoot in front of the goal to equalize the score for the “Red Army”. It looked like the first half would end in a draw. In stoppage time, Saka scored with a shovel and helped Arsenal lead again.

In the second half, Liverpool played quite tough and Firmino equalized again for the “Reds”. But since then, Liverpool have suddenly disconnected, the attack is weak, and the defense has continued to have loopholes, causing their own front of the goal to be in turmoil. In the 73rd minute, when Thiago made a clearance in the penalty area, he kicked Jesus down. The referee awarded a penalty kick. Saka scored a low shot and helped the Gunners take the lead again. In the end, Arsenal won 3:2 at home.

With this victory, Arsenal ended a five-game winless run against Liverpool, who last beat their opponents in the Premier League in July 2020. After this round, Arsenal 8 wins and 1 loss, accumulated 24 points, continue to lead the Premier League standings. Getting 24 points in nine rounds is also Arsenal’s best start since the 2007-2008 season. The Gunners got off to a good start that season, but ended up finishing third in the league.

At present, it seems too early to say that Arsenal can win the title this season, but Arteta’s team has indeed made a lot of progress. In the past three matches of the Premier League’s top six, Arsenal have won two and one loss, and scored 6 points. The “Gunners” have always had a weak temperament, which is gradually changing. After six years, they have returned to the Champions League. The goal is not an extravagant hope.

Manchester City are full of firepower to reveal the championship

Manchester City face Southampton, who are currently at the bottom of the standings. There is a huge difference in the strengths of the two teams. However, since the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, the “Blue Moon” has failed to defeat its opponents at home or away, and lost 0:1 during the period.

As a result, the game turned out to be one-sided. In the first half, Cancelo broke the deadlock for “Blue Moon”; then, Foden scored a successful shot to expand the lead. In the second half, Mahrez scored another victory; then, Haaland scored a low shot in front of the goal to seal the victory for Manchester City 4:0.

After this round, Manchester City continued to remain unbeaten, with 23 points from 7 wins and 2 draws, ranking second in the standings with a difference of one point. In the first nine games of the Premier League this season, Manchester City has scored 33 goals, a scene that appeared in the 2011-2012 season. “Blue Moon” finally won the Premier League that season.

In this campaign, Haaland scored his 20th goal since joining Manchester City, becoming the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 20 goals this season. The season has only started 2 months ago, and the Norwegian has scored for Manchester City in 10 consecutive games in all competitions; including 7 consecutive goals in the Premier League, tying the record held by Aguero in the history of Manchester City. According to this momentum, it is only a matter of time before Haaland gets the Premier League Golden Boot.

In this game, De Bruyne once again sent an assist. In the last six appearances for Manchester City, the Belgian midfielder has contributed assists every game. Since joining Manchester City in 2015, De Bruyne has provided 94 assists in the Premier League, becoming the Premier League’s “assist king” in Manchester City’s history.

All three of the Premier League’s top three win this round

Tottenham played the passenger traffic community stadium. With Sun Xingmin assisting Kane and scoring the only goal of the game, they defeated Brighton 1:0, with a record of 6 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss and 20 points, ranking third in the standings. . Brighton are in seventh place with 14 points.

Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge. In stoppage time in the first half, Havertz scored a header and helped Chelsea take the lead; in the second half, Pulisic and Broja scored again to seal the victory for the “Blues” 3-0. After winning, Chelsea played one game less and accumulated 16 points, ranking fourth. Wolves with 6 points entered the relegation zone.

Manchester United are visiting Goodison Park to challenge Everton. In the opening 5 minutes, Iwobi opened the scoring for the home team; in the 15th minute, Anthony received an oblique pass from Martial to equalize the score for the “Red Devils”. In the 29th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a substitute for the injured Martial. Five minutes later, the Portuguese scored a go-ahead goal. This is also the 700th goal of Ronaldo’s club career. In the end, Manchester United won the away game 2:1. After this round, Manchester United accumulated 15 points in one less game and ranked fifth; Everton accumulated 10 points and ranked 12th.

