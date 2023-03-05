Home Sports Arsenal let the second chase the three major reversals Football lottery jackpot opened 85 bets 177,000_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Arsenal let two chase three reversals

In the early morning of March 5th, Beijing time, the results of the 23029th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, 85 bets were issued for the first prize, with a single bet bonus of more than 177,000 yuan; 2,313 bets were issued for the second prize, with a single bet bonus of 2,790 yuan; Ren Jiu opened 19,037 bets, with a single bet bonus of 978 yuan. The winning lottery sales volume in this period is 33,617,206 yuan, and the total betting amount of any nine is 29,119,802 yuan.

　　

In terms of results, in the Premier League, all 6 games have won the main game. Except for Wolves’ 1-0 victory over Tottenham, the other games are on the right track. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Borussia and Union Berlin both shook hands with their opponents 0-0, Schalke and Bayern made it away, and Augsburg scored 3 points at home. In Serie A, Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan. In La Liga, Almery 0-2 Villarreal, Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 6-1. Details are as follows:

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is May 4, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

