Original title: Arsenal Makes Major Signing with Defender Timber for 45 Million Euros

According to renowned journalist Romano, it has been confirmed that Dutch international defender Timber, who previously played for Ajax, will be joining Arsenal. This transfer is expected to further bolster Arsenal’s defensive line, which has been a priority for the club in recent years.

Romano expressed his excitement about the deal, stating, “Here we go! After securing the signing of Rice, Arsenal has now successfully acquired Timber. There was never any doubt about this move.”

The negotiations between Arsenal and Ajax concluded with both clubs reaching an agreement on a transfer fee of 40 million euros, with an additional 5 million euros in floating terms. Timber will officially sign with Arsenal until June 2028, committing his future to the club. The player himself expressed his happiness and excitement about joining Arsenal, praising the club’s future plans.

At just 22 years old, Timber is a versatile player who can contribute in multiple positions on the field, including central defender, right back, and midfielder. His exceptional ball-playing abilities make him an ideal fit for Gunners coach Arteta’s tactical system, which emphasizes possession-based football.

During the previous season, Timber made 47 starts for Ajax across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. He also had the honor of representing the Dutch national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

This signing is seen as a statement of intent from Arsenal, as they look to strengthen their squad and return to the top of English football. Timber’s arrival will provide healthy competition within the team and add depth to Arsenal’s defense.

