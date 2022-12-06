All ready, the clubs are coming back. One step at a time, from rally to rally, the teams are slowly starting to work again. Each with its own rhythm and schedule, with friendlies that are and will be the real starter for the resumption of the championships. Among these, the match between Arsenal and Milan certainly stands out, scheduled for December 13 in the United Arab Emirates, in which two of the most fit teams in all of Europe will put each other to the test, especially with players not involved in the World Cup in Qatar. For this challenge, then, there is also an important hand of the fan tokens.