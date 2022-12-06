On 13 December, the Rossoneri will play a test match against the London club, which has reserved an all-inclusive package for two supporters in possession of fan tokens: VIP hospitality and accommodation are also included
All ready, the clubs are coming back. One step at a time, from rally to rally, the teams are slowly starting to work again. Each with its own rhythm and schedule, with friendlies that are and will be the real starter for the resumption of the championships. Among these, the match between Arsenal and Milan certainly stands out, scheduled for December 13 in the United Arab Emirates, in which two of the most fit teams in all of Europe will put each other to the test, especially with players not involved in the World Cup in Qatar. For this challenge, then, there is also an important hand of the fan tokens.
All inclusive
In recent days i Gunners in fact, they called the new holders of the club’s digital tokens to report, surprising them with the possibility of winning – with a random draw – an all-inclusive package for the match against Milan. The offer not only includes two tickets in VIP hospitality for the Dubai stadium, Al Maktoum, but also includes a return flight from London and four nights in a hotel. All just as an incentive to embrace the adventure of Arsenal fan tokens.
