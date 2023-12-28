Home » Arsenal misses return to top of the table
Arsenal FC missed out on returning to the top of the Premier League table. The “Gunners” lost 0-2 (0-1) in their home game to London rivals West Ham United in the 19th round on Thursday. Liverpool FC, who had already won at Burnley FC on Tuesday, remains leaders.

Tomas Soucek (13th) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (55th) scored for the “Hammers”, who were able to move closer to the top five. Tottenham left the field in Brighton as a 2-4 loser.

Soucek’s goal was checked for a long time by the video assistant because it was not clear whether the ball was out of bounds, but the goal counted. Arsenal then had chances to equalize, but shortly before half-time Bukayo Saka hit the bar.

Mavropanos, who once played for Arsenal, then scored with a header from a corner. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya even prevented the score from being 3-0 shortly before the end when he parried a penalty from Said Benrahma (96′).

