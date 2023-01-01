The leaders are favorites against the Magpies, the third force in the Premier League. The challenge promises to be balanced but the tradition is very positive for Londoners

A battle at high altitude to really start the year in a pyrotechnic way. The magic of the Premier League is all in the challenge between Arsenal and Newcastle, respectively first and third force of the English championship, who will battle it out at the Emirates Stadium.

THE PREDICTION — Arsenal’s solidity has proved impressive so far, especially in front of their home crowd where they have won all seven Premier League games they have played so far. Despite Newcastle being the best defense in the tournament, a combined play can be ventured that associates the 1 with the Over 2.5. For those who decide to rely on this option, they can bet on it at 2.75 with Bet365 and Betfair, while Sisal remains slightly lower at 2.70.

THE QUOTE — It is clear that Arsenal, due to the home factor and the undoubted qualities shown so far, are favorites against Newcastle, but it won’t be absolutely easy. The success of the Gunners is proposed at 1.87 by StarCasino Bet, the draw reaches 3.80 with Bet365, Betfair, Planetwin and Novibet, while the eventual victory of the Magpies is at 4.20 for Betfair. According to the operators, there will be a fair show because the Over 2.5, offered at 1.80 by Betfair, has a lower valuation than the Under 2.5, which reaches 2.08 according to 888 Sport. Even more unbalanced are the odds concerning the possibility that both teams are able to score: the Goal is 1.68 according to StarCasino Bet, the No Goal is 2.17 for 888 Sport. See also «Pavia, the three points for the right start» Concina applauds the teammates for their determination

RESULTS AND MARKERS — Speaking of balance, it is not surprising that the two most likely outcomes, 1-0 and 1-1, have the same odds for Sisal: 7.50. With the same bookmaker we find 2-1 at 8.25, 2-0 at 9.50, 0-0 at 11.00 and 0-1 at 12.50. Eddie Nketiah, has scored in all of his last three home Premier League appearances, netting four goals; overall, he has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts at the Emirates in all competitions, with just 16 shots on target. That’s why he is the main suspect to unlock the match at 6.00 for Bet365; on the podium teammates Saka and Martinelli at 8.25 for StarCasino Bet.

PREVIOUS — Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions; only against Stoke (an ongoing series that started in 1983) have they won more consecutive home games (16). The Magpies beat the Gunners 2-0 in their last Premier League meeting, in May, and have not won two games in a row against the Gunners since May 1994 and January 1996 (run to 4).

