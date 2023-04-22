Arsenal (Premier League) in crisis in the Scudetto fight with Manchester City – breaking latest news

Of Simon Goliath

On the last day of the Premier League Arsenal drew against bottom of the table Southampton. Manchester City now seem favorites to win the Scudetto

The players, exhausted, slumped on the field. Head in hands, shirt collars pulled up to cover anguished faces. Around the Emirates public applauding, partly as encouragement and partly as thanks. Arsenal have just come from two goals behind bottom-of-the-table Southampton. What should have been the perfect “spin” to get closer to a title that has been missing for 19 years has turned into a grueling marathon, culminating in the two goals Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. It was them

between 88′ and 90′ to avoid a defeat that would have been sensational.

Now the big match with City, but the numbers speak for themselves A little nightmare for the Gunners, who after 20 days – following the defeat of Manchester City in the derby with United – they enjoyed a reassuring 8-point lead over the reigning champions. Today there are 5, but Guardiola’s team have two games to recover. And Wednesday will be time for the big match at the Etihad, where Arsenal have lost on all of their last seven occasions and where they haven’t scored since 2019. The latest success? Remote, in 2015. Not the best context therefore to play the decisive match.

In the title fight the leaders have squandered 6 points in the last three games and seem to be in the throes of a nervous breakdown. Before the comeback against Southampton, they had themselves been comeback by Liverpool e West Ham: «We are the youngest team in the league. It is not an excuse, but an aspect to think about », the words in the post match of a disconsolate gabriel jesuswho with his 26 years and 11 trophies in his curriculum (all won with the Manchester City shirt) is the “senior” of a team with an average age of 24.4 years. See also Mima Ito looks forward to the World Table Tennis Championships: I want to challenge all Chinese players to win the women's singles and women's doubles | Mima Ito | World Table Tennis Championships | Women's Doubles_Sina News

Team too young (and without champions) The Brazilian forward then let himself go to another observation: «There are no champions in this team.”. Bitter truth, which becomes evident in the close fight with City, the team that has won the most in England since 2010 (17 cups). A matter of experience at certain levels, the one that is missing for example a Ramsdale, born in 1998, according to many the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. In the last match against Southampton, however, a mistake on his part (wrong pass to the defender) led to the opponent’s goal after just 27 seconds. And the gossips broke out: “What has he won in his life? Nothing. What do we expect from someone who has been relegated twice with Bournemouth and Sheffield?».

His coach, Arteta, he won two Premier League titles, but as an assistant. Whose? Guardiola, his opponent: «I can’t wait to play against City. When everything is on the line, you have to go there to win. It is the beauty of this sport and we will make an incredible away game », the words with which he tried to shake the team. How sincere or “tactical” that is remains to be seen. “It takes a miracle”; “No, it’s all still in their hands” In short, the trust around Arsenal — the team that according to many expressed the most beautiful football in Europe together with Napoli — has gone downhill. Jamie Carragherwho with Liverpool has won everything at home and away except the Premier League — believes Arteta will need an even “miraculous” season finale if you want to get your hands on the title. Gary Nevilleamong the most listened to voices of Sky Sports, thinks differently: «The players must recover for the game of their lives, they are still alive. It’s not over yet and everything is still in Arsenal’s hands». See you on Wednesday, then. Needless to say, the Premier will decide at the Etihad. See also Erling Haaland scores five goals against Leipzig