Arsenal sign DFB team player Havertz from Chelsea

The German team player Kai Havertz is moving from Chelsea to Arsenal within the English Premier League and within London. The 24-year-old will receive a long-term contract with the runners-up, as the “Gunners” announced on Wednesday evening. Arsenal did not give any details.

According to reports, the transfer fee for Havertz, who shot Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, is around 75 million euros. In 2020 he came from Bayer Leverkusen for 80 million euros. Havertz is expected to join his new teammates in mid-July. “He will bring a great deal of extra strength to our midfield,” enthused coach Mikel Arteta.

“It’s super exciting for me to be part of this great club and to be part of the Arsenal family,” Havertz was quoted as saying in the club’s statement. “I hope we can achieve a lot together.” The mentality of the team is very good. “That was one reason why it was so difficult to play against Arsenal,” said the German.

