Arsenal snatch draw against Southampton, Manchester City threat becomes clearer

Arsenal did not perform well over the weekend, but the Gunners have heart. In this clash of extremes between the leader and the red lantern of the Premier League, Southampton has long believed to create the sensation, this Friday, at the Emirates Stadium. But the Saints could not resist the burst of pride of the leaders (3-3), thanks to two achievements at the end of the match from Martin Odegaard (88th) and Bukayo Saka (90th). Manchester City players still have their destiny between their feet. In the event of victory against the Gunners on Wednesday, the Citizens would return to two points from first place. All with one match less.