The negative momentum of the Gunners continues, who draw at home against the bottom of the table and can now potentially be overtaken by Manchester City (second at -5 and with two games to recover). Theo Walcott scares his former audience, but Martinelli seems to reopen the game immediately. Caleta-Car still puts two goals away between the teams, but Odegaard and Saka at least manage to avoid late defeat

Salt’ Arsenal were a tennis player, at this moment he would suffer from short arm syndrome. The Gunners, after a season always at the top of the table, run into the third consecutive draw and can now be overtaken in the leaderboard since Manchester City. Guardiola’s team, engaged in the FA Cup over the weekend, are now only 5 points down in the standings with two games to recover. With two victories, Guardiola would overtake the pupil Arteta by one point with 6 games to go with the direct confrontation still to play. After Liverpool and West Ham, this time it’s the Southampton bottom of the table to earn a point at the Emirates at the end of a daring game.

Arsenal-Southampton 3-3

1′ Alcaraz (S), 14′ Walcott (S), 20′ Martinelli (A), 66′ Caleta-Car (S), 88′ Odegaard, 90′ Saka (A)

The match report

Soft impact of the Gunners down 0-2 after less than a quarter of an hour with goals from the Argentine alcaraz after less than a minute and of Theo Walcott, a former prodigy who grew up in the Arsenal Academy and also a teammate of Arteta. The goal of Martinelli in the 20th minute he immediately restores hope to the hosts, who however slam into the opponent’s wall and in the 66th minute they seem to sink again after the goal of Caleta Car. As already happened in the season, the team activates the comeback mode thanks to the changes of the coach, who throws Trossard, Nketiah and Nelson into the fray for Vieira, Zinchenko and Martinelli. Odegaard e Saka they equalized before 90′, but in added time the victory vanishes. The draw satisfies nobody, as Southampton also remain bottom with 24 points, three away from the safety quota occupied by Everton.