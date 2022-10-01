At 19:30 on October 1st, Beijing time, the ninth round of the Premier League ushered in a heavyweight contest, the North London derby, Arsenal will host Tottenham at home.
In the current Premier League standings, Arsenal ranks first in 7 games, 6 wins and 1 loss with 18 points, while Tottenham 7 games, 5 wins and 2 draws is tied with Manchester City by 1 point, and temporarily ranks third due to goal difference. . Therefore, this North London derby also has a special significance. Arsenal will continue to occupy the top spot if they are unbeaten. If Tottenham wins, they will defeat the derby rival and directly turn over to the top position. Manchester City will face Manchester United tomorrow night at 21:00 Beijing time.
Before the game, Arsenal and Tottenham announced the starting lineup:
Arsenal starting: 1-Rumsdale, 4-Ben-White, 6-Gabriel, 12-Saliba, 35-Zinchenko, 5-Thomas, 34-Xhaka, 8-Edegaard , 7-Saka, 11-Martinelli, 9-Jesus
Substitutes: 30-Matt-Turner, 3-Tierney, 16-Holding, 18-Fu’an Jianyang, 21-Fabio-Vieira, 23-Loconga, 14-Nketia , 24-Nelson, 27-Marquinhos
Tottenham starting: 1-Lori, 12-Emmerson, 15-Dell, 17-C-Romero, 34-Langlei, 5-Hojber, 14-Perisic, 30-Ben Tankur, 7-Sun Xingmin, 9-Richardson, 10-Kane
Substitutes: 20-Foster, 2-Doherty, 6-Sanchez, 24-Spencer, 4-Skip, 19-Sessegnon, 29-M-Saar, 38-Bisuma, 11 – Brian Hill
