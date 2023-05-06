Home » Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City Women: Frida Maanum’s superb strike seals Gunners win
Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City Women: Frida Maanum’s superb strike seals Gunners win

The top three in the Women’s Super League qualify for the Champions League

Arsenal can “100%” win the Women’s Super League title after victory against Leicester on Friday moved them within six points of leaders Manchester United, says Gunners defender Jen Beattie.

Frida Maanum’s fine curled finish in the second half sealed the win.

The Gunners are two points off the top three but Beattie says the players are aiming higher.

“100%, why not?” she said when asked about winning the title.

“We showed against Wolfsburg what we can do in Europe and it is credit to the girls plugging through and getting results like tonight.

“100% we can do it.”

It had looked like being a frustrating night for the hosts after Katie McCabe saw an early penalty saved.

But after Maanum struck they finished strongly and the Norwegian also struck the crossbar late on with a free-kick.

Leicester, fighting to stay in the WSL, had few chances but Sam Tierney saw a good header held by Sabrina D’Angelo before Arsenal struck.

Arsenal remain fourth after the win but have a game in hand over first-placed Manchester United and Manchester City in second.

Leicester, meanwhile, are 10th, two points off the bottom of the table.

Gunners bounce back after European disappointment

This was the ideal response by Arsenal after they saw their European hopes ended on Monday with an extra-time defeat to Wolfsburg in second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But for a long time it looked like it was not going to be their night, with Janina Leitzig giving Leicester hope when she stopped McCabe’s early penalty.

From then on Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances, and the few they did create were comfortable for Leitzig.

But there was nothing the Leicester goalkeeper could do when Maanum was given too much space on the edge of the box and she took full advantage with a precision strike out of Leitzig’s reach.

It was a must-win game for Arsenal as they look to climb into the top three and ensure Champions League football again next season.

Asked what winning the title would mean, Beattie added on Sky Sports: “It would mean everything.

“From what everyone’s given throughout the season, the injuries we’ve had, the way we’ve rallied around each other as a team and a group.

“We know this team’s got so much to give and I think winning the Conti Cup earlier in the season helped us massively.

“It would mean everything to the girls that are injured, the girls that are playing now and everyone behind the scenes.”

Leicester show fight

Leicester had won just four of their 18 games before the trip to Arsenal but two of those had come in their past two outings – a 2-1 win against Reading and a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool last weekend – to give them real hope of staying in the WSL.

A result against Arsenal was always going to be tough but for a long while it looked like they would take a well-earned point as they held out the Gunners for over an hour.

In the end, Arsenal’s individual quality told but the fight Leicester showed will give them hope of picking up the points they need in their remaining games to stay up.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 14D’Angelo
  • 3Wubben Moy
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forCatleyat 58′minutesSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 74′minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12MaanumBooked at 90mins
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 21Pelova
  • 22CoolSubstituted forAgyemangat 90+11′minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forTaylorat 58′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 7Catley
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33leitzig
  • 4BottBooked at 90mins
  • 15Howard
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPurfieldat 58′minutes
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 30Mace
  • 8PikeSubstituted forBakerat 85′minutes
  • 14GreenSubstituted forGoodwinat 86′minutes
  • 10WhelanSubstituted forJonesat 65′minutes
  • 21CainSubstituted forsiemsenat 65′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1lambourne
  • 16Jones
  • 19siemsen
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill

Live Text

