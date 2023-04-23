Arsenal women fight for a draw in Wolfsburg

Arsenal are well placed in their quest for promotion to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final. The Londoners fought back on Sunday with goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and right-back Laura Wienroither, who came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, at VfL Wolfsburg after being 2-0 down to a performance-oriented 2-2. The semi-final second leg will follow on May 1 (6.45 p.m.) at the Emirates Stadium.

In front of 22,617 spectators, the injury-plagued English team found the game difficult. The German champions had the game under control and took the lead through Ewa Pajor (19th), who played perfectly free. She could already celebrate her eighth goal in the ninth game of the season in the premier class.

The 0:2 (24 th ) was practically made by the guests themselves. Rafaelle from Brazil played a cross ball in her own penalty area trying to build up and unintentionally served Wolfsburg striker Sveindis Jonsdottir, who had no trouble completing the shot from close range.

Arsenal pushes for equalization

At the best time, just before the break, Arsenal reported back. After a corner kick from Stephanie Catley, Rafaelle (45th) headed in and thus repaired her gross blunder. After the change of sides, Arsenal showed a clear improvement and pressed for the equaliser.

The reward was a goal from Stina Blackstenius (69′), who only had to push the ball over the line after Victoria Pelova’s cross from three yards out. Immediately afterwards, Wienroither was exchanged and she was able to save well once in a duel with Jonsdottir (84th).

In the first semi-final, FC Barcelona had already won 1-0 at Chelsea on Saturday. In this duel, the decision on promotion will be made on Thursday (6.45 p.m.) at the Estadio Camp Nou.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball