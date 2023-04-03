Home Sports Arsenal’s women win bangers against Man City
Arsenal's women win bangers against Man City

Arsenal's women win bangers against Man City

Arsenal’s women’s team have improved their prospects in the fight for the English Women’s Super League title. The Londoners won Sunday’s smash hit against Manchester City 2-1 from a 1-0 deficit to move past their now tied rivals to third.

First-choice goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was given a break after being promoted to the semi-finals of the Champions League, while Sabrina d’Angelo kept the goal in the league for the second time in a row.

With right-back Laura Wienroither, the second ÖFB team player came on in the 36th minute. Arsenal are two points behind Chelsea in second place, while Manchester United are three points ahead but have played one more game than the chasing duo.

In the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich with midfield support Sarah Zadrazil maintained their lead a point ahead of defending champions VfL Wolfsburg thanks to a 2-0 win at SV Meppen. The pursuer finished off Werder Bremen 8-0.

