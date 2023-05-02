Home » Art and sport, here are the works dedicated to the champion Napoli – Sport Marketing News
Art and Sport, protagonists of creativity and football, extraordinary emotions that come together to celebrate a dream come true, the third championship for Napoli! The Agostino Art Gallery offers a precious and exclusive gift as a tribute to the Osimhen team, one of the four works that Milo, known for having founded the “Permanent Reality” Movement, created in honor of the Neapolitan team that won the championship 2023 and which are exhibited from tomorrow 30 April at the Agostino Art Gallery in Milan in via Solari 72 curated by Cinzia Lampariello Ranzi who declares: “My Neapolitan roots motivate me”.

They are canvases inspired by Alighiero Boetti, the tapestry master in which he inserted his personal reflections, and by the great champions of Naples of yesterday and today, Maradona and Osimhen.

The works are:

The anthem of victory

Technique: acrylic on tnt applied on canvas – Size: 100×100 cm. – Year 2023
In this work Milo reinterprets the art of Alighiero Boetti, who became famous for his famous tapestries, bringing the anthem of the Neapolitan team back onto the canvas (to be read vertically from the left); then, through his creative concept of the Permanent Reality, Milo highlights all the capabilities of the Neapolitan team which has made its true football value re-emerge. This passage manifests itself with the “leaf through” where Milo brings out the rewarding values ​​of Naples from under the canvas: the Scudetto, the greatness of Osimhen or the incomparable class and imagination of the unforgettable Maradona. These values ​​are contrasted by the vain sporting persistence of the opposing teams, represented here by the dripping action performed on the canvas with the colors of the main opposing teams, red, black, blue and white: the colors of Milan, Inter and Juve. Finally, the inevitable footprints, Milo’s signature, also represent the imprint of the opposing teams (their social colors are also found here) who would have liked to trample on the undisputed Neapolitan leadership which instead made Naples champion of Italy for the third time in its history.
Three times champion

Technique: acrylic on tnt applied on canvas – Size: 40×40 cm. – Year: 2023
In this work Milo reinterprets the art of Alighiero Boet by bringing the incipit of the anthem of the Neapolitan team back onto the canvas (to be read vertically from the left); then, through his creative concept of the Permanent Reality, Milo wants to highlight the capabilities of the Neapolitan team that has made its true football value re-emerge. This passage manifests itself with the “leaf through” where Milo makes the rewarding values ​​of Napoli re-emerge from under the canvas: the conquest of the Scudetto. These values ​​are contrasted by the vain sporting persistence of the opposing teams, represented here by the dripping action performed on the canvas with the colors of the main opposing teams, red, black, blue and white, the colors of Milan, Inter and Juve. Finally, the inevitable footprint, signed by Milo, which represents the imprint of the opposing teams (their social colors are also found here) who would have liked to trample on the undisputed Neapolitan leadership which instead made Naples champion of Italy for the third time in its history.
Emperor Osimhen

Technique: acrylic on tnt applied on canvas – Size: 40×40 cm. – Year: 2023
In this work Milo exalts the image of Osimhen, one of the main architects of the Neapolitan victory: the peroxide hair is re-proposed here with the application of gold leaves as if to symbolize the coronation of an emperor; then, through his creative concept of Permanent Reality, Milo highlights all the capabilities of the Neapolitan team by re-emerging its true football value. This passage manifests itself with the “leaf through” where Milo makes the rewarding values ​​of Napoli re-emerge from under the canvas: the conquest of the Scudetto. These values ​​are contrasted by the vain sporting persistence of the opposing teams, represented here by the dripping action performed on the canvas with the colors of the main opposing teams, bone, black, blue and white, the colors of Milan, Inter and Juve. Finally, the inevitable footprint, signed by Milo, which represents the imprint of the opposing teams (their social colors are also found here) who would have liked to trample on the undisputed Neapolitan leadership which instead made Naples champion of Italy for the third time in its history.

The flag and Maradona

Technique: acrylic on tnt applied on canvas – Size: 70×100 cm. – Year: 2023
In this work Milo enhances the image of Napoli football through the representation of the club’s flag, which over the years has faded due to the apparent inability to achieve important results; then, through his creative concept of Permanent Reality, Milo highlights all the capabilities of the Neapolitan team by re-emerging its true football value. This passage manifests itself with the “leaf through” where Milo brings out the rewarding values ​​of Napoli from under the canvas: the memory of the incomparable Maradona who made Napoli football famous and feared all over the world. These values ​​are contrasted by the vain sporting persistence of the opposing teams, represented here by the dripping action performed on the canvas with the colors of the main opposing teams, red, black, blue and white: the colors of Milan, Inter and Juve. Finally, the inevitable footprints, Milo’s signature, also represent the imprint of the opposing teams (their social colors are also found here) who would have liked to trample on the undisputed Neapolitan leadership which instead made Naples champion of Italy for the third time in its history.

