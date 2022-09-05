Original title:Arteta: Disappointed to lose Manchester United but we dominated the game

Arteta: Disappointed to lose to Manchester United but we dominated the game

Live it on September 5th. In the sixth round of the Premier League, Arsenal lost 1-3 away to Manchester United. After the game, Arsenal manager Arteta gave an interview. In the interview, Arteta expressed his disappointment at the loss, but also believed that the team performed well and dominated the game. In addition, he criticized the lack of consistency in the referee’s decisions.

Arsenal boss Arteta told Sky Sports: “I’m really disappointed to lose games, especially in 95 minutes in such a way. We were completely dominant for a long time. , took full control of the game. We created one chance after another but didn’t kill the game. Anytime United have space, they can hurt you.”

Regarding Manchester United’s performance in this game, Arteta said: “They had three great chances and scored three goals. We had countless chances, but we didn’t have enough goals. In the first 18 minutes, we had We struggled for a while and didn’t control the game, but after that, the game was completely under our control. We lost the ball in a very dangerous place, and the way it was conceded was unnecessary, they were passing and shooting, It pierced through our defenses.”

Arteta continued: “We should have come here and won because we played the right way. We played well and we dominated the game.”

When asked if he felt more determined by his style of play than disappointed by the outcome of the game, Arteta said: “That’s 100 per cent.”

Regarding the disallowed goal, Arteta said: “I think the referee lacks consistency in the scale of the penalty. Last week, Villa’s players also fouled Ramsdale. But there was no whistle. Saka was also fouled, but it wasn’t a foul in the game, so the penalty didn’t exist. Today, a similar situation became a foul. They were trying to find a balance from the beginning, under such weight They even almost lost a yellow card in a level conversation trying to find balance. It’s just incomprehensible.”

Martinelli counterattacked and scored, but the goal was invalid because Eriksen was fouled first↓

VAR perspective↓

（Swiftie）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: