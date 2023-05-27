Arthur Fils wins the Lyon tournament, his first title on the circuit

Arthur Fils, during the final of the Lyon tournament, May 27, 2023. NORBERT GRISAY / PHOTOPQR/LE PROGRES/MAXPPP

Whatever happens in the rest of his career, Arthur Fils will remember the 2023 season, and more particularly this week in May. On Saturday May 27, the 18-year-old Frenchman lifted his first trophy on the ATP circuit, going victoriously to the end of the Lyon tournament. In the final, he got rid of Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (6-3, 7-5), a clay court specialist, but very nervous throughout the match. As a symbol, Arthur Fils was congratulated on receiving the cup by his compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a young retiree from the courts, with whom he shares the same attacking style of play.

“I didn’t have a lot of energy when I arrived on the court. I felt that I was playing well, but to tell myself that I was going to win the tournament, it’s hard to believe “, he slipped into the microphone of the organizer, a few minutes after collapsing on the ground after the match point, struck by emotion.

After two semi-finals in Montpellier then in Marseille, Arthur Fils thus confirms his explosion at the highest level, at the same time as his love for the courts of his country. A love that he will have the opportunity to continue to prove next week at Roland-Garros, which he will approach in the shoes of a Top 100 in the world ranking. A first for him.

The native of Bondoufle (Essonne) will probably arrive a little tired at Porte d’Auteuil, after a week full of twists and turns. The youngest player lined up in Lyon, he took advantage of the disqualification of Swede Mikael Ymer in the round of 16 for a gesture of irritation, then the package of the number one seed, the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, in the next round. But in the semi-finals, he only owed his victory to himself against the American Brandon Nakashima. Crippled by cramps, Arthur Fils resisted at the end of the match to win in three sets (7-5, 4-6, 7-6).

The succession of Yannick Noah?

In the final on Saturday, the young man again experienced various emotions. In front of stands completely committed to his cause, he was the first to take his opponent’s service at 3-2, taking advantage of a catastrophic game from Cerundolo: two forehands in the net, a drop shot not even reaching him. and a double fault offered a white break to Arthur Fils, who concluded the set a few minutes later with another immaculate game.

A little overtaken by the challenge, the French had more difficulties in the second round. Offensively, he twice took the service of the Argentine, but never managed to maintain his advantage against a rival playing better and better. Unfortunately for him, Cerundolo has completely thwarted again in the last two games, notably missing his commitment at 5-5. It was enough for Arthur Fils, who knew, this time, to keep his break ahead to conclude the meeting and the tournament.

Finalist of Roland-Garros among juniors in 2021, and winner in doubles the same year, he arrives in Paris with full confidence… Even if the fate was not favorable to him, by placing on his way the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (34e world) for his first match.

In the event of a new exploit, Arthur Fils could then face the other hope of tricolor tennis, Luca Van Assche, 19 years old. A confrontation that would have everything of a symbol, while this year we celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Yannick Noah’s victory on Parisian clay.