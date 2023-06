Arthur Fils will not challenge world number 2 and recent Roland-Garros semi-finalist Carlos Alcaraz. After qualifying for the Queen’s tournament, notably after a big fight against Alexei Popyrin (5-7, 7-6, 7-6), the 19-year-old Frenchman finally forfeited before the first round. , where he was due to face the Spaniard on Tuesday.

He is replaced in the table by another Frenchman, Arthur Rinderknech, “lucky loser” who will therefore have the honor of facing Alcaraz.

