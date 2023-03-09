There was a decent first set spoiled by a complicated tie-break, nice passages in the second but Arthur Rinderknech failed to grab his second victory of the season on the ATP circuit. The French lost (7-6 [4], 7-5) against the promising Jiri Lehecka, quarter-finalist of the last Australian Open. The Czech will face Russian Andrey Rublev in the next round.
Very aggressive on the return, Rinderknech was the first to break in this meeting and if he failed to maintain his advantage, the two men fought a balanced and close duel during the following minutes. The Frenchman was the first to offer himself two set points, on an opposing service, but Lehecka saved the first on a big serve and Rinderknech wasted the second on a return that was a little too hasty.
The decisive game did not smile on him (several faults) and if he managed to come back in a badly embarked second act, he broke down at the end, giving up his serve to open the way to the second round for the Czech. He remains stuck in a victory on the ATP circuit, against Luca Nardi in Montpellier. Last week, the 72nd in the world had won victories in the Challenger (semi-final). But his second Masters 1000 win will have to wait.