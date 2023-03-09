The decisive game did not smile on him (several faults) and if he managed to come back in a badly embarked second act, he broke down at the end, giving up his serve to open the way to the second round for the Czech. He remains stuck in a victory on the ATP circuit, against Luca Nardi in Montpellier. Last week, the 72nd in the world had won victories in the Challenger (semi-final). But his second Masters 1000 win will have to wait.