August 10, 2023 – In a shocking development, the Weibo account “Liu Kai’s Rugby World” has revealed that a former national sports player has been arrested for corruption. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the sports world, as this individual is believed to be even more influential than Li Tie, the former “National Football” player and coach.

The Weibo account, which is officially certified by the Asian Games rugby event and has a significant following of 178,000 fans, has become a trusted source of sports news. Netizens have been speculating about the identity of the person involved based on the clues of the “Double Champion”.

According to a statement made by Liu Kai, a media person, on social media platform NetEase, the arrested individual is a former world champion and Olympic gold medalist. Liu Kai mentioned that if the charges are proven, the consequences would be more severe than those faced by Li Tie.

Li Tie, the former head coach of the men’s football team, was previously involved in a match-fixing scandal worth hundreds of millions of RMB. It was also revealed that Li Tie had assets worth over 100 million RMB. If found guilty of serious violations of the law, Li Tie could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Following Li Tie’s case, the former Chinese women’s basketball coach, Li Yaguang, was also investigated for suspected violations of laws and disciplines.

The identity of the person under investigation has not been confirmed yet, but there are speculations that it might be Deng Yaping. Deng Yaping is a former table tennis player who won 6 world championships, 4 Olympic gold medals, and retired at the age of 24. After retiring, Deng Yaping “entered politics” and held various official positions within the Communist Party of China. Reports state that she made significant investments during her tenure.

However, Deng Yaping has since left politics and ventured into the business world. She established the “Henan Deng Yaping Sports Industry Investment Fund” in 2016, becoming the first sports industry fund named after a famous athlete in mainland China. Deng Yaping responded to the rumors through a video on August 8, where she showcased her cooking skills but did not appear in person.

Another athlete speculated to be involved is Zhang Jike, a national table tennis player who was allegedly involved in a gambling scandal and has a staggering debt of 190 million yuan. Zhang Jike is the seventh Chinese player to win a Grand Slam title in table tennis.

There were also rumors of the involvement of former “short track speed skating” national player Wang Meng. However, Wang Meng’s studio released a statement denying any involvement and stating that Wang Meng could not be contacted. However, further investigations revealed that Wang Meng’s equity had been frozen, with her being the largest shareholder.

Zhou Ziding, a popular military YouTube host, believes that both former table tennis players Cai Zhenhua and Liu Guoliang should also be investigated and arrested.

The identity of the individual under investigation remains unknown, leading to a great deal of speculation and concern from the public. The Voice of Hope will continue to monitor this story as it unfolds.

