Title: Paris Saint-Germain’s “Brainless” Action: Failed Attempt to Solve Mbappe’s Anger and Dig Real Madrid Players

Paris Saint-Germain’s star player, Kylian Mbappe, has once again caused turmoil within the team as he seeks to leave the French club. With a salary of 72 million yuan and a loyalty award of 90 million yuan, Mbappe’s refusal to stay with the team for another season has dealt a significant blow to Paris Saint-Germain’s reputation. However, backed by the Emir of Qatar, the club is determined to retaliate against Real Madrid by attempting to poach three of their players.

According to a report from “Marca,” PSG has expressed a keen interest in three players from Real Madrid. However, in their blinded anger, PSG seems to have overlooked the futility of their actions. Rodrigo, Chuameni, and Nico Pass have been singled out as potential targets, but PSG’s attempts to poach them appear laughable. Nico Pass, in particular, is considered one of the prized assets of Real Madrid’s youth academy.

Rodrygo, a Brazilian star, is a key player in Real Madrid’s right-wing attack. His contract with the Spanish club is set to expire in June 2025, and talks of a renewal are underway. Chuameni, who was brought in by Real Madrid for 80 million euros, is seen as the successor to Casemiro. While Chuameni may not have met expectations thus far, Real Madrid has shown unwavering trust in him. Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, Real Madrid rejected their advances, and the same fate awaits PSG. It’s worth noting that Chuameni turned down a more lucrative offer from PSG to join Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain finds itself in this “humiliating” situation primarily due to their obsession with Mbappe and Real Madrid’s pursuit of the French striker. While there wouldn’t be much of an issue if Mbappe were to move to Real Madrid, it has become a matter of pride for the emir of Qatar. Real Madrid has made an offer that PSG would gladly accept, but Mbappe insists on leaving the team on a free transfer, leaving PSG powerless to act.

The only party capable of resolving this situation is Real Madrid, as they hold the power to persuade Mbappe to reconsider his stance. Real Madrid, too, is eager to secure Mbappe’s services this summer to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season. Time is of the essence, as the longer the process drags on, the lower the potential transfer fee for Mbappe. Real Madrid is prepared to endure one more season, knowing that Mbappe could join visa-free next summer.

Rather than engaging in negotiations, Paris Saint-Germain has resorted to futile attempts at poaching Real Madrid’s players. This approach comes across as nothing but a joke. Nasser, the president of PSG, has a history of strained relations with Real Madrid, even leading a group of individuals to forcibly enter the Spanish club’s dressing room. Nasser’s aim is to prove that PSG still has what it takes to challenge Real Madrid. However, he has underestimated the power of money. The wealth at PSG’s disposal is no match for the unbreakable shield of Real Madrid. It is clear that players like Rodrigo and Chuameni are not for sale, and even 19-year-old Nico Pas cannot be pried away from Real Madrid.

In conclusion, Paris Saint-Germain’s attempts to solve Mbappe’s discontent and seek revenge on Real Madrid have proven both foolish and futile. As the saga continues, only Real Madrid can determine the outcome, and time is inevitably working in their favor. Paris Saint-Germain must come to terms with the fact that their wealth alone cannot guarantee success in securing top players from rival clubs.

