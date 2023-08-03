Artificial Intelligence in health | AI detects breast cancer with the same precision as two radiologists

Madrid

03/08/2023 a las 08:36

CEST

Preliminary results from a large Swedish trial show the technology is safe and saves practitioners time

Las screening tests for breast cancer help improve prognosis and reduce mortality by detecting the tumor at an earlier and more treatable stage. Now, preliminary results from a trial on thousands of Swedish patients have shown that artificial intelligence (AI) can help detect this disease safely, while reduces the workload of radiologists.

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) estimates that only in Spain will some 35,000 cases of breast cancer this 2023. It is the most common type of tumor among women in the country and the most diagnosed worldwide, according to data from the Center for Research on Cancer (IARC). The WHO also highlights that more than 2.3 million women develop this disease each year.

For this reason, researchers from the University of Lund wanted to know if the AI-backed mammography is a safe alternative to the conventional double reading that radiologists do in order to reduce the workload of these doctors.

a safe method

The preliminary results of this trial have just been published in The Lancet Oncology and show that, indeed, the use of the technology almost halves the workloadas well as being safe.

“In our trial, we used intelligence to identify screening exams with a high risk of breast cancer, which were double read by radiologists. The remaining exams were classified as low risk and were read by only one radiologist. In the reading, radiologists used AI to support detection, in which highlighted suspicious findings on images“, has explained Kristina Långa researcher and associate professor at Lund University, who led the study, in a press release.

20% more cases detected with AI

Between April 12, 2021, and July 28, 2022, some 80,000 women, average age 54, were randomly assigned to breast cancer screening. Half of them would be reviewed with a test assisted by artificial intelligence, while the other half would be reviewed by two radiologists without this support.

In this way they saw that the AI-supported screening among nearly 40,000 participants resulted in the detection of 244 cases of breast cancer, while the standard screening detected 203 cancers, about 20% less. The false positive rate was 1.5% in both groups.

Almost half the workload

The results of the interim safety analysis of this trial also showed that reading workload for radiologists reduced by 44%. “Our study has shown that the use of AI does not lead to a decrease in detected cancers despite a substantial reduction in screen reading volume for the radiologist. Overall, I would say that AI speeds up work. Although in some cases takes longer if you mark a lot of findings on the image,” explains Long to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, from the Prensa Ibérica group.

Does the fact that AI finds more cases of cancer mean it is a better method? “Not necessarily. We want to find clinically relevant cancers early. The observed increase in cancers on site It could imply an increase in overdiagnosis, but we also found more invasive cancers. It’s too early to tell,” the researcher replies.

Next steps

The next step of the test MASAI It will be to see if the results are maintained in other conditions, for example, with other radiologists, in other areas of the world or using different AI algorithms.

“AI-supported mammography screening resulted in a similar cancer detection rate compared to standard double reading, with a substantially lower screen reading workload, indicating that the use of AI in mammography screening is safe. Therefore, the trial was not stopped and the primary endpoint of interval cancer rate will be assessed in 100,000 enrolled participants after two years of follow-up,” the authors write.

