Artioli: "There was only the Dolomiti Bellunesi in the field"

Artioli: "There was only the Dolomiti Bellunesi in the field"

The words of Filippo Artioli, awarded at the end of the match by president Paolo De Cian as best in the match in the match won against leaders Este (goals and actions) thanks to the Cobra goal by Simone Corbanese (his words). On Saturday the team coached by Zanin (the words of the coach) will be engaged in Montecchio in advance of the next day. It was the match of the return to the Polisportivo (the greeting to the fans after the 90 ‘) after the period in Feltre. In the stands 600 people, including all the boys from the youth sector (the youth parade)

