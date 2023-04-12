Italy conquered the gold medal in the men’s team competition ai European championships 2023 Of artistic gymnastics ongoing ad Antalya, Turkey: it is the first time in history. Work of the blues marco lodadio, Yumin Abbadini, Lorenzo Casati, Marco Macchiati e Marco Levantesi, who win with 249,526 points, finishing in front of the landlords firm at 248.262 and at Great Britain (246,961 points).

The article Artistic gymnastics, blue gold in the European men’s team competition: it is the first time in history comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

