Status: 04/14/2023 5:22 p.m

Sarah Voss came off the podium disappointed. A fall on the uneven bars at the end of the all-around cost the Cologne native a place in the top ten at the European Gymnastics Championships in Antalya on Friday. The 23-year-old only scored 49.932 points and finished 16th.

In the qualification two days earlier she had scored 49.732 points in the four-way battle of floor, balance beam, vault and uneven bars and was 20th in the final battle of the 24 best. Jessica Gadirova from Great Britain secured the title with 55.032 points ahead of Zsofia Kovacs from Hungary (54.899). Italy’s Alice D’Amato won bronze with 54,500 points.

Uneven bars is Voss undoing

Like two days before, the bar was a nail-biter at the start, and she failed to get up. Nevertheless, the woman from Cologne got a higher rating. On the floor, where she fell in the elimination in the last acrobatics row, she improved significantly. After a flawless jump, Sarah Voss had to involuntarily leave the apparatus at the end of the uneven bars and missed out on a better placement as a result.

After a stubborn calf injury, Sarah Voss is happy to be able to compete again in an all-around competition. A torn muscle had already handicapped the 23-year-old at the successful home European Championships with team bronze eight months ago in Munich and then forced her to give up the World Championships in Liverpool. “I got fit for the European Championships, which makes me extremely proud. I’m able to fight in all kinds of situations and I’m competitive,” she said.

Improvements in strength and speed

She used the injury break to work on her body with strength training. “ In terms of strength and speed, I’m back very, very well. I would almost say better than ever “, judged the German all-around champion. “ I’m very happy where I am now and would like to keep this platform and add the last percentage points .”