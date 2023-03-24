article by Andrew La Rovere adapted from Formula 1, the stories

In 1972 Arturo Merzario was almost thirty years old and has already run more or less everywhere.

Arturo (who would be Arturio at the registry office, but only for an oversight) he has a great personality and a jockey physique, wears her hair long and curly as if she got an electric shock; he wears a cowboy hat on his head and a cigarette almost always dangles between his lips. Merzario has everything to be a character, but many consider him a great driver for endurance racing or on the road, in Formula 1 he is an unknown factor.

At Brands Hatch Ferrari, in a very confused year, does not have Clay Regazzoni. At first we think of Mario Andretti, but “Pedestrians” is busy in America. Finally, the Drake the solution is found in the house and ranks Merzario.

The 312B2 it’s a difficult single-seater, but when it goes it’s unbeatable. Ickx scores pole position, Merzario is ninthone and a half seconds behind the Belgian. In the race Ickx immediately takes the lead and stays there for 48 laps, then the B2 breaks down. Arturo gets off to a bad start – departures will never be his strong suit – but he comes back with judgment. In the race, the driver from Civenna is more at ease than on the flying lap and, despite a stop in the box, he is sixth in the endwith the fourth fastest lap.

Merzario positively impresses et al Ring drives the third car. The German circuit is perhaps too difficult a challenge for the second race; while Ickx dominates in front of the returning Regazzoni, Merzario struggles all weekend in the last places.

These were difficult years for Ferrari and the following year Clay left for BRM. Ferrari then confirms Merzario as Ickx’s secondbut 1973 will be one of the poorest seasons for the Maranello team.

Merzario runs nine racesthree with the old woman B2the others with the B3 which, the following year, will be an almost unbeatable weapon but which, in 1973, is a mine of problems. Almost always behind in qualifying, Arturo finds his ideal dimension in the racewhen it comes to fighting and keeping the mechanics.

The Lombard is fourth in Brazil and South Africa, runs well in Austria and Monza but is unlucky. Ferrari, however, continues to see him as a long-term driver and at the end of the year he prefers the return of Regazzoni and the Laud betto. To Arturo offers the World Sports and a few occasions in Formula 1 but Arturo, proud, refuses and goes to Iso-Williams.

The facts don’t prove him right. Merzario continues to race in Formula 1 with passion, but his opportunity is now behind uswhile in the Sport wins almost everything.

Right, if he had arrived at Ferrari in 1974…