For the second consecutive year Aryna Sabalenka she qualified for the WTA Finals, but few expected to see her reach the last act of the prestigious tournament that closes this season. In the semifinal she managed to take revenge for the four defeats suffered during the season at the hands of the number one in the world Iga Świątek and has earned the right to play the grand final against Caroline Garcia. For her it is the third final of this season and it is obviously also the most prestigious. Let’s find out more about Aryna Sabalenka, la Belarusian tiger who earned this nickname is because she has a tiger tattooed on his left arm, both for the determination he shows on the pitch.