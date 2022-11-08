Home Sports Aryna Sabalenka between WTA Finals, sports boyfriend and sweets
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka between WTA Finals, sports boyfriend and sweets

by admin
Aryna Sabalenka between WTA Finals, sports boyfriend and sweets

For the second consecutive year Aryna Sabalenka she qualified for the WTA Finals, but few expected to see her reach the last act of the prestigious tournament that closes this season. In the semifinal she managed to take revenge for the four defeats suffered during the season at the hands of the number one in the world Iga Świątek and has earned the right to play the grand final against Caroline Garcia. For her it is the third final of this season and it is obviously also the most prestigious. Let’s find out more about Aryna Sabalenka, la Belarusian tiger who earned this nickname is because she has a tiger tattooed on his left arm, both for the determination he shows on the pitch.

See also  Corral super, the Riso Scotti crashes Florence and hooks Vigevano on the summit

You may also like

Caroline Garcia between WTA finals, chef friends and...

With a heavy punch, the Nets will take...

Zheng Peifeng: Be a Happy Ping Pong Player...

Ipse: Boniek: “The Derby? Ibanez decides it ”....

Dani Alves says: “Messi obsessed with goals, Neymar...

The Champions League round of 16 is released:...

Football predictions, Lecce-Atalanta: Lookman does not want to...

NBA comprehensive: Cavaliers reverse the Lakers to welcome...

Riva is moved by the presentation of his...

Devis Mangia resigns as coach of Malta

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy