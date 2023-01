Sequentially eliminated Martincova, Rogers, Mertens and Bencic to reach the quarterfinals of theAustralian Open, where she will face the Croatian Donna Vekic. For Aryna Sablenka24 years old, born in Minsk in Belarus, it’s time to try to further extend her stay in the Pacific Grand Slam, where she has already reached this year his best career result (in singles).