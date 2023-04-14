After Cittadella – Palermo, as scheduled, on this hot Sunday in mid-March I finally manage to make my debut at the “Tommaso Dal Molin” in Arzignano, a stadium named after the twenty-eight-year-old aviator who crashed on Lake Garda in 1930. Thanks also to all logistic support from his friend Alessandro with whom, together with Jacopo, another friend, we reach the small town of twenty-five thousand souls in the Chiampo Valley, a toponym that also makes up the team’s name.

We pass through the historical centre, where the Duomo is located, remaining surprised by the tranquility of the place, then stopping at the city station which, for more than eighty years, was served by the Vicenza – Valdagno – Recoaro Terme/Chiampo tramway, now abandoned by the 1980. The building has remained totally intact, renovated so well that it blends perfectly with the rest of the surrounding historic and modern buildings, on which stands the medieval castle which dominates the valley below.

After this particular tour in the city center we head to the stadium, a little more peripheral although not too far away, to try and see what’s outside before setting foot in this brand new facility. Capacity of just seventeen hundred seats, consisting of a substantial covered grandstand for the premises, with attached seats, and two iron grandstands dedicated to guests, most likely added later. With the first promotion to Serie C which took place in 2018 – 2019, the merger between Arzignano and Chiampo also led to the change of name to Arzignano Valchiampo with a consequent change of club colors from biancoceleste to gialloceleste.

Nice glance inside also because Arzignano is playing a decent championship, with the team abundantly above the hot zone of the playouts and with the ambition of entering the group of participants in the playoffs. Over two hundred flock from Padua even if the distance of just over fifty kilometers is not so prohibitive but the biancoscudati, on the contrary, are playing a championship well below the expectations at the start of the tournament. The Paduan ultras are still there and take their places in the second grandstand, the one closest to the game goal, arranging the different patches along the balcony. In one extreme side of the grandstand, on the opposite side from the away sector, about twenty more enthusiastic fans of the clubs take their seats, mostly young people, some probably from the youth team. They settle behind two yellow and blue banners bearing the wording GRIFONI WEST CURVEthey have a couple of megaphones and a flag but apart from the initial enthusiasm, during the match they will be heard very rarely and we are obviously very far from the ultras canons.

After a few snaps of the hosts for the record, I just have to focus on the guests who, as the teams enter the field, raise banners, various crossed flags plus some of the groups among which the beautiful U PD designer flag stands out, that the wind unfolds all in the same direction. In the first half, in spite of the deficit classification, they start strong singing choirs accompanied by decisive clapping. After less than ten minutes they raise many flags under which they unroll a banner to remember Paolone. In the continuation of the first fraction, the ultras biancoscudati will continue to cheer very continuously. I like how the choirs alternate, going from those rhythmic with clapping to those dry or answering, with the sector that in various moments is colored by the waving of the flags as well as by the banners.

In the second part of the match, the Paduans encourage the team again despite the goalless draw. The clapping to accompany the choirs is always very beautiful and they also prove to be very colourful, with the climax reached in the central part of the second fraction, when the flags will wave, the banners will be raised and the scarves will swirl at the top and then return to incite again the team that, thirteen minutes from the end, will repay them thanks to the newly entered Cannavò who will score the match goal. Obvious exultation for the away sector, whose choruses will become even more intense until the final whistle with the three points that will go to the prerogative of Padova, which overtakes Arzignano in the standings, stopped at forty-two points, hooking the seventh place albeit in the company of Novara and Pro Patria.

At the end of the game they will sing a choir just for them, they will take off all the pieces and they will reach the exit regardless of their players who were going to greet them, but inevitably they give up and go directly to the locker room. The disappointment for this championship far below the team’s coat of arms is too great. In the meantime, I reunite with my traveling companions with whom, after the customary greetings, we promise to see each other for more matches to be enjoyed together. Jacopo’s gentle passage to Padua, from where I leave to return to Rome, is transformed into the pleasant gift of a visit to theSmooth out, historic stadium which unfortunately I have never seen live. Incredibly we are able to see it both from the outside and inside, where I can capture both the completely rebuilt covered grandstand and above all the uncovered grandstand, which has remained stationary over time, in all its rough but undeniable charm, with its iron barriers that are so reminiscent of the terraces Brits of the 80s. Unfortunately, of the Curva Nord destined for the Paduan ultras of the historic group HELL’S ANGELS GHETTO there is nothing left and even the guest curve, although restructured, is only partially visible.

We gain the exit and have a chat with a guardian who is about to close the gate. Not at all disturbed by our presence, it freezes our enthusiasm for this face-to-face with luck story it seems. We were in fact the last to see it, given that the following day the bulldozers will begin their dirty work by knocking down a piece of football and the Paduan ultras world but also of Padua itself, to make room (sic!) for a widening of the road. A piece of history that is gone, destroyed in the name of modernity, and which from tomorrow will become part of the legend, handed down by the stories of those who were able to experience the Appiani dressed up, packed with people, ready to explode for a goal from Padova.

Marco Gasparri