As a goalkeeper he could do everything, we had a very good relationship, Čech remembers Buffon

Cech himself waved at professional football at thirty-six. “It’s admirable that (Buffon) maintained his performance until he was forty-five. It was clear that one day it would happen. But it’s a shame that football lost another giant,” says the former goalkeeper of Chelsea, Arsenal, Rennes and Sparta.

He had a warm relationship with Buffon. “He is one of the goalkeepers with whom I have been in contact,” Čech testifies. “We always had a very good relationship, at the same time there was great respect between us. Perhaps this is due to the fact that he played with Médža (Pavle Nedvěd) and he had a relationship with the Czech Republic thanks to his first marriage,” referring to Buffon’s marriage to Czech model Alena Šeredová.

They met several times in the Champions League. “We always knew that it would be difficult for Juventus to score goals and that he would always hold the team together,” recalls Čech. Buffon, for example, is a world champion or a ten-time winner of the Italian league.

Football school of goalkeeper legend Petr ČechVideo: Sport Invest, Sport.cz

“As a goalkeeper, he could do everything. He looks good, has a great technical style. He is a goalkeeper for big games and for big teams. He also has the right mentality. In short, he had everything, which made him one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football,” says his Czech colleague.

Buffon was last active in Parma, and now, according to reports from Italy, he should be included in the implementation team of the Italian national team, in which he is the record holder with 176 starts. “If it is confirmed, then he knows this environment like the back of his hand,” says Cech. “I think it will suit him. His transition will not be so difficult given his age and experience. I would say that he has been preparing for the last two years what he will do next. I think he will be ready,” concludes the Czech football legend.

