As a mother to the World Cup: Melanie Leupolz – with kith and kin to Australia

Status: 07/12/2023 08:32 a.m

Nine months after the birth of her first child, Melanie Leupolz travels to Australia as a national player for the World Cup. The DFB now knows its way around, and it’s becoming almost normal for a mother to be present at the big tournaments.

By Florian Neuhauss and Matthias Dröge

When goalkeeper Almuth Schult brought her twins to London at the EM in England in 2022, there was great excitement. Being a mother and a football professional – is that possible? The answer is clearly – yes. There is a simple reason why Schult is not involved in Australia: she is expecting her third child.

It’s wonderful that I don’t have to decide: child or football, but that I also have the support that I can live both. National player Melanie Leupolz

So now Leupolz, who surprisingly quickly brought herself back into top form at Chelsea after the birth of her son last October. She proved that especially in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Return to training in January, high performance already in spring. Impressive!

Even if the Londoners narrowly missed out on the title in the “premier class” – in the semi-finals they lost to eventual winners FC Barcelona. When Chelsea won the English Cup in mid-May, Leupolz was just as up there as he was at the championship celebrations two weeks later.

A nanny helps with care in Australia

A nanny will take care of her son on site so that she can also call up her performance at the World Cup. “It’s very exhausting being a mother and combining professional football, but it’s incredible what the female body can do and that you can suddenly get by with less sleep,” said the 29-year-old, who spoke of a double burden to add: “But of course it’s wonderful that I can combine both areas, that I don’t have to decide: child or football, but that I also have the support that I can live both.”

For example, the nanny should also take care of the little one when the trips to Melbourne or Brisbane are pending in the preliminary round. In this way, the strain on the traveler should be kept as low as possible. He can then stay with the nanny at the base camp just outside Sydney.

National coach MVT as a pioneer of the mothers

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who herself had to overcome some resistance when she became a mother during her career, is a very important factor for today’s German soccer mothers. “At the DFB they are also very open to discussions and I was often told that if I need something, I should just communicate,” said Leupolz. “We feel good accordingly, but it wouldn’t be possible otherwise.”

It is of course very nice that the little one is also welcome in this circle. Everyone is happy to see him. National player Melanie Leupolz

The mood within the team is very open anyway. As with the Schult children, the national coach quickly becomes a grandmother, while Leupolz’ teammates become her son’s aunts.

“Children generally always bring a certain lightness with them. That’s why I hope that the little one will also be an enrichment for the team,” explained Leupolz and added with a view to the experiences in the training camp: “Everyone wanted to cuddle him and with him play.”

Lots to plan – and lots to celebrate?

However, her fellow players do not take over the care work from the mother. There is a lot to plan for the tournament. “You need thousands of things: diapers, toys and clothes, they always get dirty very quickly,” said Leupolz, who, unlike the other team members, is entitled to more suitcases. Even at the training camp in Herzogenaurach, not everything would have fit into two suitcases. “But I think anyone who has children knows that there is always a lot of luggage.”

However, she would not object to a little more luggage in the form of a medal. And if she can hug her son in the moment of great happiness, the journey has been all the more worthwhile.

