It was confusion upon confusion. Fernando Alonso finished third in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, took the podium (for the second time in his career), collected the trophy, only to be told by the marshals that it didn’t really belong to him. They slapped him with an additional ten-second penalty, relegating him to fourth place behind George Russell. And so Alonso dutifully handed the cup over to Russell, only for the Briton to return it to him in two hours, because the “buffoons” erased the band-aid from the 41-year-old Spaniard, leaving him in third place. “Today was about the poor performance of the FIA ​​people, not about any disappointment on our part,” recounted Alonso.

