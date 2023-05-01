As many as 4 new Fiat 2023 SUVs are increasingly emerging between official confirmations, prices and release dates

Fiat it is focusing on the production of SUVs, one of the most profitable segments of the automotive industry globally. The company is determined to play a leading role in this rapidly growing market. In the next two years, there will be numerous innovations regarding the production of new models, reinterpretations and restyling.

A common element between these models will be the economic convenience for the buyer, so much so that they will be considered suv popolari. It also means that the purchase cost will be lower than the market average, but there may be trade-offs in terms of performance and quality. Here’s what’s new:

What if the new Fiat B-Suv were the Fiat 600?

At the moment there are still no official communications, but it seems that Fiat 600 with SUV characteristics it will use the e-CMP platform, already adopted in various models of the Stellantis group such as DS3, Opel Mokka and Jeep Avenger, with similar characteristics. The electric motor should be an Emotors M3 400V, with a power that will be around 136 HP or 100 kW, supported by a 46 kWh battery.

Next 600 it will look more like an enlarged 500, five-door and raised, rather than a completely different model. This will allow the manufacturer to capitalize on the popularity of its city car. The Fiat 600 SUV will take up the name of an iconic model in the history of the Italian brand.

The unknowns about the next Fiat Panda

The Italian brand is planning to make significant changes to the range of cars, especially the new version of Fiat Panda which will be completely renovated. The philosophy of the car will always be that of a model accessible to all, but with a range of variants and different names. The design could be inspired by the Centoventi concept, presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show and remains close to the spirit of the Fiat Panda. Production of the new model will remain in Italy until 2026, at the Pomigliano d’Arco production site.

The new offer of the best-selling model of the Fiat iIt will certainly include electrification, but it could also offer traditional propulsion, with the addition of a mild hybrid system to extend the life of internal combustion engines. However, the fundamental theme will be that of the price, which could start from at least 12,000 euros. With the current situation, maintaining accessibility to the new Panda model for everyone will be a real challenge for Fiat.

Will the new B-Suv be the renewed Uno?

Fiat is currently considering building a B-SUV, the official vehicle name of which remains unknown at the moment and subject to multiple speculations. Some sources suggest that the model could be called One, in homage to the famous predecessor. The B-SUV is expected to be a highly versatile vehicle, capable of adapting to various driving situations and reflecting the latest market trends.

And the engines are likely to undergo significant changes for meet the new needs of the urban context. Among these, the development of an all-electric version is planned, as well as a variant powered exclusively by a petrol engine.

Fiat Tipo does not give up

Fiat is considering introducing one new raised driving configuration for his Tipo, known as Tipo Cross, which comes in a length of 4.39 metres. This model offers a large 440-litre boot featuring a boxy shape, ideal for maximizing the space available once the bags have been loaded.

Tipo Cross It is equipped with several advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detector, rear view camera, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive LED headlights, available as standard on the highest trim model.

