Donatas Motiejunas, the 32-year-old Lithuanian big man, has agreed with AS Monaco to stay in France next season.

Motiejunas had also ended up in Panathinaikos’ sights.

Last season, the big man seen as a very young man in Treviso recorded averages of 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in the Euroleague, and 10.7 with 4.6 rebounds in BetClic Elite.

News of the deal was reported by basketnews.

