AS Monaco have announced the reinstatement of Mike James.

“AS Monaco are happy to announce that Mike James will be returning to the squad, after the club resolved the issues internally which led to his suspension. The club’s management then took the decision to re-engage him in his own right. Mike is now ready to join the group, with the utmost desire to help AS Monaco achieve their goals.”

The point guard, who has already returned to training under Obradovic’s orders, is second Basketnews he is in serious doubt for the match against Valencia due to a problem with his right hand index finger.

Without James AS Monaco won the games against Baskonia and Virtus Bologna.

In case of victory over Valencia, the French club will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs.