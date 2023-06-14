As the Asian Games approach Linping Sports Center, we are more focused on the details_Events_Facilities_Work

Original title: Asian Games approaching Linping Sports Center and details

The 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games is about to begin. Fu Yuanqing, director of fixed facilities and barrier-free facilities in the field of facility operation and maintenance of Linping Sports Center, has repeatedly broken new highs in the number of daily steps. The continuous news on the mobile phone and the repeated confirmation at the same scene are just to make more complete and detailed preparations before the arrival of the Asian Games. His busyness is not an exception. His figure represents such a group of people-the working group in the field of facility operation and maintenance of Linping Sports Center.

During the Hangzhou Asian Games, Linping Sports Center, as one of the Hangzhou Asian Games venues, will host the Hangzhou Asian Games football preliminaries, volleyball preliminaries, karate finals and Hangzhou Asian Para Games sitting volleyball preliminaries. The more events hosted, the higher the requirements for the venues.

A year ago, Fu Yuanqing, who joined the facility operation and maintenance field of Linping Sports Center for the first time, was not familiar with the work in front of him. However, with the continuous development of the work, he has a deep understanding of the responsibility of this job: “Every job we do is to ensure the smooth, complete and high-level holding of the Hangzhou Asian Games. This is a glorious mission. We They are all doing their best.”

What are the details of the guarantee work from the renovation of the venue to its use before the start of the event? Fu Yuanqing summarized that it can be divided into three aspects. The first is to ensure that the venue meets the standards of the Asian Organizing Committee and international competitions through early maintenance; the second is to ensure that the competition ends perfectly through the guarantee of facilities and equipment during the competition; the third is to It is to allow all kinds of groups to enjoy the charm of competitive sports in the stadium.

“It can be summed up in a few words, but the real implementation is all about the details. For example, in ensuring the standard of the game, it is very important to be as small as the length of the grass roots in the football field.” Fu Yuanqing led everyone into the football field and randomly selected a piece of turf , Cut out a small piece of sample grass, only to see dense grass roots attached to the bottom of the turf. Take a tape measure and measure. The longest grass root is nearly 20 cm, with an average of 15 cm. “According to the requirements of the Asian Organizing Committee, the grass root system of the competition football field should be 8 to 15 centimeters, and our lawn has fully met the standard.” Fu Yuanqing said, “The more developed the grass root system, the stronger the ability to grip the ground. The better the stress resistance, the lower the damage rate will be, and the impact on the game will be reduced.”

In addition to high standards to ensure the event, the audience’s experience of watching the game is also under consideration by the venue operation and maintenance working group. “Barrier-free facilities are the top priority of our attention.” Speaking of this, everyone came to an elevator in Linping Sports Center. On the elevator buttons, there are two completely different patterns of Braille. He introduced that each button is equipped with two versions of Braille in English and Chinese. “Braille has no personal experience for us ordinary people, and we often ignore it; but you must know that visually impaired people also have different needs for language. We all have to take it into consideration.”

Take the elevator to the second floor of the venue, and the picture at the entrance of the barrier-free toilet is a little different. This picture is not beautiful from a visual design point of view, but every detail has a raised braille logo. It turns out that this is a guide map of the barrier-free bathroom, which restores each functional block in the bathroom one-to-one.

"Now until the official opening of the Asian Games, we will continue to improve the details of each area in the venue, and do a good job of checking for omissions. We will also compile the event operation manual for the fixed facilities and barrier-free post responsibilities in the venue during the event. The goal is to Form a mature operation mode before the start of the game." The relevant person in charge of the facility operation and maintenance team of Linping Sports Center said.

