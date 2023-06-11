Ascension relegation: Haching – Cottbus now on TV & Stream

Sandro Wagner took over the first team of SpVgg Unterhaching in the 2021/2022 season and led it to first place in the Bavarian regional league. After the championship title, promotion to the third division would be the greatest success for the 35-year-old as a coach in his young career. However, he will not continue to look after the SpVgg. Wagner wants to continue his career and “change perspective and take a step in a different direction.”

Whether Wagner will go into the future as a promotion coach will be decided in the second leg in Unterhaching (1 p.m. / BR television & live stream BR24Sport).

Two champions in the promotion playoffs

With only four promotion spots available for five regional league teams, only three are eligible for direct promotion, while two champions battle it out for the fourth ticket in the promotion play-offs. Which squadrons are affected differs from year to year, this year it is Bavaria (SpVgg Unterhaching) and Northeast (Energie Cottbus).

June 11, 1 p.m. on BR television & live stream

Markus Othmer is the moderator at Sportpark Unterhaching, and Gerhard Tremmel, who has played 70 times in goal for SpVgg and 101 times for Cottbus, acts as an expert at his side. Commentator is Florian Eckl.