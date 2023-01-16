The rage of the Ascoli fans explodes after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat (decisive goal by Palumbo) in Terni on the first day of the return leg. During the night, the Juventus supporters, returning from the Umbrian capital, posted two banners near the Del Duca stadium to express all their disappointment towards the coach Cristian Bucchi and Massimo De Santis, a trusted man of the patron Massimo Pulcinelli inserted in the corporate organization chart with the role of head of external and institutional relations.

The dispute

The 1,166 Ascoli fans present at the Liberati had not digested the performance put on the field by the team, already starting to challenge the coach and the club during the second half. Hot climate at the end of the match with angry protests repeated against the players and the coach when leaving the match ground. The week that will lead Ascoli to the other delicate away match in Ferrara, scheduled for Saturday at 2pm at the Mazza, promises to be fiery.