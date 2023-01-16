Home Sports Ascoli, banners against Bucchi and De Santis after the defeat in Terni
Sports

Ascoli, banners against Bucchi and De Santis after the defeat in Terni

by admin
Ascoli, banners against Bucchi and De Santis after the defeat in Terni

The rage of the Ascoli fans explodes after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat (decisive goal by Palumbo) in Terni on the first day of the return leg. During the night, the Juventus supporters, returning from the Umbrian capital, posted two banners near the Del Duca stadium to express all their disappointment towards the coach Cristian Bucchi and Massimo De Santis, a trusted man of the patron Massimo Pulcinelli inserted in the corporate organization chart with the role of head of external and institutional relations.

The dispute

The 1,166 Ascoli fans present at the Liberati had not digested the performance put on the field by the team, already starting to challenge the coach and the club during the second half. Hot climate at the end of the match with angry protests repeated against the players and the coach when leaving the match ground. The week that will lead Ascoli to the other delicate away match in Ferrara, scheduled for Saturday at 2pm at the Mazza, promises to be fiery.

January 16 – 1.22pm

© breaking latest news

See also  sinner!De Licht blocked the first half of the first half, the second half dyed red, causing the team out_Netherlands

You may also like

De Laurentiis to Report: “I used Agnelli to...

Australian Open, Musetti beaten in the 5th set...

Naples-Cremonese: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi and the all-female...

Operation Mudryk, Shakhtar turns over 23 million to...

the boss leaves the barracks – Video news

Borini scores, Okaka from red. Only one of...

Chinese men’s tennis players eager to advance to...

the exultation of the forces of order –...

Football, Toro collects the first defeat of the...

Manchester City Derby Manchester United 2:1 reversal at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy