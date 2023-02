Damian Lillard triumphs in the 3-point shooting contest, defeating two Pacers, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round.

In the previous round Haliburton set a new record with 31 points.

Lillard exploited his ability to score from well beyond the 3-point line, targeting several STARRY Balls (worth 3 points) positioned more than 30 feet from the basket.