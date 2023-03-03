Ashley Madisonan international platform for those looking for extramarital love affairs, has formally made a co-sponsorship offer to the FC Andorrasecond tier club of the Spanish football federation, of which the footballer Pique he is president and owner.

After the events involving Gerard Piqué Bernabéu and his famous ex ShakiraThe proposal of 1 million euros per year for a 3-year partnership agreement comes at a moment of great visibility for the President of FC Andorra on a personal story that meets the values ​​of the Ashley Madison brand, as a place free from prejudice where love is free from any pattern.

In exchange, we ask for presence on the shirts in a central position, on the sidelines, on the backdrop for interviews, announcement of the partnership on all the club’s channels, including the website and social media, and a newsletter sent to club members.

In addition, 50,000 euros are offered for each story that appears in the media of a player who has a non-monogamous relationship, and 150,000 euros to each player who admits to having a second partner and having found it through Ashley Madison.